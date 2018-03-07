Owner of 100 South Main Arrested in Shannon County, Missouri

Anita Woodburn was taken into custody on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at approximately 1:00 p.m. by the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office on a Knox County warrant for failure to appear in court on Case No. 17KN-MU0002. The warrant stems from an Edina ordinance violation for failing to maintain a building on her property on the Edina Town Square.

The City of Edina took emergency measures to have the remainder of Woodburn’s building torn down on Monday, March 5, 2018 after a portion of the building collapsed and debris landed on Highway 6 during the morning commute.

Woodburn’s bond was set at $2,500 cash only by Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington. According to Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop, he and Knox County Sheriff Robert Becker were getting ready to transport Woodburn to Northeast Missouri, but were notified by the SCSO Woodburn was in the process of bonding out of jail (Wednesday morning, March 7, 2018).

Woodburn is expected to appear in court in Knox County later this month.

According to past communications from Woodburn’s family to The Edina Sentinel, Woodburn fell on hard times and was financially unable to finish the demolition of her building at 100 South Main Street.

Below is a recorded live streamed video of the demolition.