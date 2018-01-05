MARJORIE MOORE

Marjorie Ellen Moore, age 93, of Ewing, Missouri died at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Lewistown Clinic in Lewistown, Missouri.

She was born November 3, 1924 in Mendon, IL, the daughter of Cornelius and Gladys Irene Poling Van Blair. She married Rollie Robert Moore on November 1, 1947 in Quincy, Illinois. He died January 23, 1983.

Mrs. Moore was a member of the Philadelphia Baptist Church in Philadelphia, MO. She attended school in Mendon, IL and worked for Motorola in Quincy for several years.

Surviving are three daughters; Donna Twaddle of Aiken, S.C., Maria (Terry) Smith of Jefferson City, MO, and Carolyn (Stan) Click of Ewing, MO; three sons, Ronald (Vicky) Van Blair of Biggsville, IL, Rollie (Diana) Moore and Marvin Moore of Quincy; 27 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons; Robert Larry Moore and Gary Neal Moore; one daughter, Maxine Lubke; two daughters-in-law, Madonna Moore and Joan Moore; and one son-in-law, Robert Twaddle.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, MO with Reverend John Moore and Reverend Roger Stevens officiating. Burial will be in Durham Cemetery in Durham, MO. Visitation will be held Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services in the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials be made to Ewing Senior Housing in Ewing, MO.

Music: Organist, Evelyn Scifres

Pallbearers: Bart Click, Uriah Click, Caleb Click, Robert Moore, Ryan Moore, Lonnie Smith, Chad Smith, Justin Moore, Joseph Moore, Matthew Moore, Jeff Moore and Shane Twaddle