NANCY MOYER

Nancy Louise Moyer, age 78, of Hurdland, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in Kirksville, Missouri. She was born June 2, 1939, the daughter of Lester Emmett Hall and Evia Louise Rudd Hall. Louise was united in marriage to Joe Allen Moyer on June 2, 1962, in Locust Hill, Missouri.

Surviving are her husband Joe Allen Moyer of Hurdland, Missouri; her daughter, Lynnette Louise and son-in-law, Vince McGuire of Elsberry, Missouri; two grandchildren, Aaron Michael McGuire and his fiancé, Angela Vieth of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Caitlyn Louise McGuire of Columbia, Missouri. Louise also has two surviving brothers, Donald Hall and wife, Shirley, of Edina, Missouri, and Morton Lee Hall and companion, Cheryl Kuschel of West Plains, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Shirley Hall of Novelty, Missouri; one aunt, Marie Clark of Edina, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Leroy Hall, her father and mother-in-law, an infant son, Joe Anthony Moyer and several aunts and uncles.

Louise graduated from Novelty High School in 1957 after attending elementary school in Locust Hill. She attended Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University) in Kirksville, Missouri, and received her elementary teaching degree. She was a first grade teacher for five years at Moberly Elementary before becoming a mother and homemaker. Louise and Joe moved to their Hurdland farm in 1972 and she was a true partner, helping Joe put up hay, work cattle and harvest the fall crops. In her spare time, Louise loved to travel, work jigsaw puzzles and fish in their farm ponds. Louise was a member of the Locust Hill Community Church.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2018, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Reverend Reese Blaine assisted by Reverend Bill Gaines will be officiating for the services and music will be provided by Jim and Kyle Clark.

Burial will be in the Locust Hill Cemetery with Brett Wilkerson, Billy Joe Wilkerson, John David Parsons, Butch Roths, Ben Bradley and Larry Clark as casket bearers.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 6, 2018, from 9 a.m. till time of services at 11 a.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials in memory of Nancy Louise Moyer are suggested to the Locust Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, 408 East Morgan St., Edina, MO, 63537.