Suspect Arrested In Theft From Rural Lewistown Residence

THOMAS D. HURLEY

According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, on December 31, 2017, Thomas D. Hurley, age 54, of Quincy, Illinois was arrested in Adam's County, Illinois, on one count burglary in the 1st degree. Mr. Hurley is alleged to have committed burglary in rural Lewis County Missouri on November 2, 2017. Mr. Hurley is believed to have removed a heating unit from a residence in rural Lewistown, Missouri.

Mr. Hurley remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash only bond.