Shelbyville Home Destroyed By Fire

Shelbyville Home Destroyed By Fire

By Marlana Smith

A Shelbyville home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, January 2.

According to Shelby Community Fire Department Chief Mike Geisendorfer, they got the call at 3:00 p.m.

The home is owned by Steven and Sundae Bue.

There were no injuries, the home is a total loss.

The Shelby Community Fire Department was assisted by the Shelbina Fire Protection District, Shelby County 911, Shelby County Sheriff'f Office and the Salt River Ambulance.

Watch our Facebook video:

Shelbyville House Fire

Posted by NEMOnews.net on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Marlana Smith
EDITOR
PROFILE

Mobile Device Users: Scroll down for more recent stories.

About Marlana Smith

Weather Underground PWS KMOEDINA2

Most Recent Posts

© 2015, nemonews.net