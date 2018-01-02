Shelbyville Home Destroyed By Fire

By Marlana Smith

A Shelbyville home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, January 2.

According to Shelby Community Fire Department Chief Mike Geisendorfer, they got the call at 3:00 p.m.

The home is owned by Steven and Sundae Bue.

There were no injuries, the home is a total loss.

The Shelby Community Fire Department was assisted by the Shelbina Fire Protection District, Shelby County 911, Shelby County Sheriff'f Office and the Salt River Ambulance.

