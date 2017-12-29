Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Kahoka

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Kelsey B. Yates age 26 of Kahoka, Clark County, Missouri and Joshua K. Miller age 36 of Ewing, Lewis County, Missouri. Kelsey B. Yates was arrested for: possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana (Methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (Methamphetamine), 3 counts of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correctional center except with a written prescription, and an active warrant out of Clark County. Joshua K. Miller was arrested for: possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana (alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana (Methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (Methamphetamine).

On December 28, 2017, at 1522 hours, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies went to Kelsey B. Yates residence located at 200 East Gate Court Apt 14, in Kahoka, Clark County, Missouri, to execute an arrest warrant.

While making contact with Kelsey B. Yates Deputies observed drug paraphernalia inside Yates apartment. Kelsey B. Yates and a white male identified as Joshua K. Miller were both placed under arrest after a search of the residence resulted in other drug related offenses.

Kelsey B. Yates and Joshua K. Miller were both transported to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Kelsey B. Yates is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $10,000.00 cash only bond and Joshua K. Miller is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $15,000.00 cash only bond.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kahoka Police Department

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Clark County Sheriff

Shawn Webster