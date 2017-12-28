Lucretia Story Craw, 91 of Canton died December 22, 2017 at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, Missouri.

She was born February 7, 1926 the daughter of Marshall and Mildred Boulware Story. She was united in marriage to Robert Craw, Jr. on June 11, 1969 in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death on June 10, 1985.

Lucretia graduated from Kahoka High School with the Class of 1943. Continuing her education she received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and then received her master’s degree from Drake University. Lucretia became the professor of education at Drake University and finished her career in teaching at Keokuk Public Schools as the English Arts Coordinator.

She was a member of the Clark County Democrats.

She is survived by her niece Page (David) Dettmann of Osprey, Florida and two great nieces and two great great nieces and many friends.

According to her wishes there will be no visitation or services.

Memorials may be made to the Kahoka Sever Library.

Vigen Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com