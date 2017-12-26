Three Vehicles Involved In Accident Christmas Eve

Three vehicles were involved in an accident on Christmas Eve morning approximately two miles east of Maywood, Missouri, in Marion County. At 10:40 a.m., on December 24, 2017, David L. Komerous, 62, of Brashear, Missouri was driving a 2004 Mercury eastbound and Mary M. Phillips, 53, of Maywood was driving a 2013 Kia when she slowed for an unoccupied 2004 Jeep, which was parked. Komerous' Mercury struck the Kia in the rear which then struck the Jeep.

All vehicles sustained minor injuries. Komerous received minor injuries and was to seek his own medical treatment while Phillips was taken by private transporation to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Both drivers were wearing safety devices.

Assisting the MSHP at the scene was the Marion County Sheriff's Office.