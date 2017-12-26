Drug Investigation Leads To One Arrest, One Suspect At Large

On December 21st, 2017 members of the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and NEMO Drug Task Force were investigating the distribution of illegal drugs at the residence of Erik P. Hickerson. located at 29480 Magnolia, Durham, Missouri. While conducting surveillance at the residence they observed Mr. Hickerson drive near his property and when they approached him he fled the residence in his pickup.

The Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Erik P. Hickerson, age 37, or 29480 Magnolia, Durham, Missouri. Hickerson is wanted for fleeing from a Lewis County Deputy and the NEMO Drug Task Force on December 21st, 2017. This is the second time he has fled from law enforcement in the past three months. He is also wanted for possession of controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.

Hickerson is approximately 5'08" and 220 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and brown beard or mustache and wears glasses. He is known to drive a 1999 charcoal Chevy pickup. The pickup has major damage.

The general public should not attempt to make contact with Hickerson but are asked to contact their local law enforcement if they see him or have information as to his whereabouts. Anyone with information is also asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 573-767-5287 or at lcso@lewiscosheriff.org. You can leave an anonymous tip on our website.

A second individual, identified as Derrill Jackson, also drove onto the Hickerson property in a separate vehicle. A NEMO Drug Task Force Officer located drug paraphernalia on Mr. Jackson's person. Mr. Jackson then also attempted to flee from the area. He also placed the office at risk of harm as he fled in his pickup. Jackson attempted to flee into Marion County on Magnolia but was blocked by a Lewis County Deputy. The deputy had previously terminated his pursuit of Mr. Hickerson due to the dangerous conditions and was returning to assist the task force office. Jackson was then taken into custody.

Mr. Jackson, age 39, of Palmyra, Missouri remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of $25,000.00 cash only bond. He is currently charged with one count of fleeing to avoid arrest, a class E felony, and one count of assault in the second degree, special victim, a class B felony.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Erik Hickerson is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force assisted with this investigation.