Community Christmas Dinner at Lewistown Firehouse

The Fourth Annual Lewistown Community Christmas Dinner will be held at the Lewistown Firehouse on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25. According to an organizer of the event, volunteers are signed up to bring food and several volunteers will be on hand to serve the meal from 11:30am to 1:30 p.m. Christmas Day.

Those with little or no family to spend the holiday with are encouraged and invited to attend. The meal is provided at no cost and everyone is welcome.

The Lewistown Firehouse is located on Highway 6 across the street from Stanley’s Diner, between the pharmacy and the ambulance district office.

“We’ve had turkeys donated, hams donated, people bring in food,” said a member of the Community Christmas Dinner Committee. “We do have someone that will deliver to nearby places in LaBelle, Lewistown and Ewing. Those that want a meal delivered are asked to call and make arrangements in advance.”

There is no need to RSVP if you are planning to attend the dinner. Those that need a meal delivered in Lewistown, LaBelle or Ewing are asked to leave a message beforehand at (573)215-2636 or (660)341-8393.