VERNA LIMKEMANN

Verna Peters Limkemann, age 102, of Quincy, died on December 10, 2017 at Good Samaritan Home.

Verna was born August 28, 1915 in Raymond, South Dakota, the daughter of Rev. Okko Benjamin and Mary Ward Peters. Verna married Jacob William Limkemann August 28, 1934, in the parsonage of the Salem Presbyterian Church (now Sutter Salem Bible Church) of Sutter, Illinois. Her father, who was the pastor officiated. “Jake” was a seminary student and was ordained a Presbyterian minister the following year. He preceded her in death November 8, 1964.

She was a graduate of Warsaw High School, attended Moody Bible Institute, and was a graduate of Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri.

Verna served with her husband in churches in Iowa and South Dakota, and in missionary work in Honduras with the Central American Mission. In 1951 she moved with her family to the Canal Zone where her husband was Agency Secretary for Central America with the American Bible Society. Another move was made in 1963 to Mexico City where Jake was asked to undertake a “Study of the Use of the Bible in Latin America.” They returned to Quincy in 1964 to be near his family because of his illness.

She was a Brownie Scout leader, and was a member of the YWCA. A long-time member of Faith Presbyterian Church of Quincy, she taught Sunday School classes, was co-chair of the Women’s Association, Circle chairwoman, was a member of Quinsippi Mariners, and served as an elder (mission chairman). Verna taught at Highland High School, of Ewing Missouri for two years. She was Administrative Assistant at Faith Presbyterian Church from 1973 to 1988.

Survivors include four children, William Limkemann of Bay Village, Ohio, Elizabeth Limkemann of Groton, Connecticut, Ruth Smith of Portland Oregon, Eunice Lindsey of Lake Oswego, Oregon; 8 eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Murray, Harley and Harry Peters, and four sisters, Helen Swain, Mildred Luder, Virginia Kaupert, and Imogene Cooper.

Services: 11:00 am on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Faith Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rod Bakker officiating. A lunch will follow the service at Faith Presbyterian Church.

Burial: Sutter Salem Bible Church Cemetery, Sutter, Illinois

Memorials: American Bible Society.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.