Syddny Ann Heimer

Syddny Ann Heimer, age 61, of LaBelle, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017, at her residence in LaBelle, Missouri. She was born June 14, 1956, in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of S.D. and Geraldine Hustead Skirvin. She was united in marriage to N. Kenneth Heimer on December 27, 1975, in LaBelle, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2007. Syddny was also preceded by her parents; one sister, Frieda Barnett; one grandson, Andrew Michael Heimer; and a daughter-in-law, Kara Heimer.

Surviving are one son, Christopher Dayton Heimer of LaBelle, Missouri; two step-children, Angie (Paul) Fraizer of Kirksville, Missouri; and Andrew Heimer of Gibbs, Missouri; one sister, Zela Edwards and her significant other, Dale Barnett of Lewistown, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Mabel Small of Polk City, Florida; she was Mimi to her five grandchildren, Tyler Heimer, Rachel Heimer, Alexander Fraizer, Willow Fraizer and Draven Johnson; one great-grandchild, Dylan Heimer; and several nieces and nephews. Syddny was also Mimi to Fiona Clark and Candace Imes both of LaBelle, Missouri.

Syddny attended schools in LaBelle, graduated from Highland High School and received a Business Administration Degree from Culver Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. She worked for several years at the Dairi Nook and was manager of Express Depot in LaBelle, Missouri, for several years. She was the director of Small Talk Day Care in Ewing, Missouri, sold Avon, and was a foster grandma at Highland Elementary the last two years. She also did baby sitting in her home most of her life. She loved cats, was a member of the LaBelle Order of the Eastern Star # 316 and a member of LaBelle Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2017, in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, MO. Officiating services will be Reverend Bill Nigus, assisted by Reverend John Dungan.

Casket bearers will be Travis Fleer, Kevin Parrish, Andy Heimer, Alex Frazier, Melvin Heins and Donald Dawson. Honorary bearers will be Tyler Heimer, Draven Johnson, Robert Scott and Kevin Sellers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 21, 2017, at Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, MO, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Eastern Star Services being held at 7:30 p.m. conducted by LaBelle Chapter # 316, O.E.S.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association of the Family. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO 63447.