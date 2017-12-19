Edina City Council Meeting on December 11, 2017 VIDEO

Edina City Council Meeting on December 11, 2017 VIDEO

The following Edina City Council meeting was recorded on December 11, 2017 by Echo Menges for The Edina Sentinel.

In case you missed any of the meetings we recorded earlier this year here is a link to the playlist.

Echo Menges
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

Mobile Device Users: Scroll down for more recent stories.

About Echo Menges

Reporter for The Edina Sentinel Covering Knox County, Missouri Since 2010 Editor beginning in 2017

Weather Underground PWS KMOEDINA2

Most Recent Posts

© 2015, nemonews.net