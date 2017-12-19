BEULAH CORWIN

Beulah Mae (Shultz) Corwin, age 96, of Bible Grove, Missouri, went to be with the Lord December 17, 2017, at the Knox County Nursing Home in Edina, Missouri. She was born, at home, December 16, 1921, the daughter of Thomas and Lela Mae Smith Shultz in Pulaski, Iowa.

She married Glen D. Corwin in Memphis, Missouri, on October 31, 1940, and he preceded her in death on February 10, 2002. Beulah was also preceded in death by her parents, a son Ronnie Corwin, a grandson Michael Girardin, daughter-in-law Dee Corwin, step-grandson, Randy Clemons, three brothers, Marion, Charles and John Shultz and two sisters Mary Cole and Betty Cook.

Beulah graduated from Pulaski, Iowa High School where she was captain of her basketball team. She grew up on a farm near Pulaski and moved to Bible Grove after her marriage. She lived her entire life on the farm before moving to the Knox County Nursing Home May, 2016.

She worked endless hours on the farm and at helping her family. Later on in life she worked outside the home at the Chuck Wagon Café, the Memphis Grocery, drove a school bus for several years and also worked at Shellor Globe in Keokuk, Iowa.

She had been a member of the Ladies of the Moose Lodge, Kirksville, Missouri, Rebekah Lodge, Eastern Star and the Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri, and was always ready to donate her baked goods for all occasions.

Beulah, nicknamed “Bea” by her mother and “G.G.” by her grandchildren was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. As a loving mom and grandma, G.G. taught her children and grandchildren the important things in life; patience, kindness, endurance, character, forgiveness, strength and above all else, unconditional love. She enjoyed teaching her granddaughters how to sew, bake, can and plant garden. Her ability to “Keep Going” in the days of adversity gave her endless strength. We celebrate her life and will cherish all the wonderful memories she created for her family.

Survivors include three children, Tom (Karen) Corwin of Bible Grove, MO, Glenda Cox of Quincy, IL, and Diana Couch of LaBelle, MO; grandchildren, Michelle (Dan) Ebbing, Mitch (Michelle) Girardin, Matthew (Kandice) Cox, Tony (Kristin) Couch, Tim (Brianna) Couch, Angie Spencer, Aimee (Cory) Logsdon, Eric (Lana) Corwin, Mark (Vicki) Corwin, Chris (Billie Jo) Childress, Kelle (Bill) Gunnel, Christi Clemens and fiancé David Hall, and Denine Hunt; thirty-six great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held after 4 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2017, with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 22, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Reverend Larry Smith will officiate for the services. Burial will be in the Church of Christ Cemetery at Bible Grove, Missouri, with grandsons, Eric and Mark Corwin, Tony Couch, Mitch Girardin, Matt Cox and Dan Ebbing as casket bearers, and her grandson, Tim Couch and great grandsons, Drew, Cody, Brock, Lane and David Dorsey Couch, Kevin, John, Morgan, Landon and Logan Corwin, Blake and Brady Ebbing, Luke and Alex Girardin, Layton Cox, Layton, Kase and Roan Logsdon, Chris Childress, Bill Gunnell, Justin Ebbing and Matt Looswill serving as honorary bearers.

Memorials are suggested to the Bible Grove Historical Preservation Association and may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.