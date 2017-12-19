Two Arrested For Felony Stealing

According to a press release from the LCSO, on December 14, 2017, members of the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Shawn R. Knight, age 38, of Lewistown, Missouri. An alert deputy noticed Mr. Knight near a field near Lewistown. Mr. Knight was wanted for failure to appear on a leaving the scene of an accident case. He was also wanted for the theft of construction tools. Mr. Knight was located hiding in a ditch and taken to the Lewis County Jail.

Mr. Knight is currently being held on two counts of stealing, both a class D felony. Knight is alleged to have taken construction equipment, including generators and hand tools, from a construction site near Lewistown. He remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $27,500 cash only bond.

On December 17, 2017, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office arrested Tamara R. Cibert, age 23, of Lewistown, Missouri on two counts of stealing, both a class D felony. She is an accomplice of Mr. Knight. She remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 cash only bond.