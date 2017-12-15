Clarence Man Involved In Two Vehicle Accident

By Robin Shores

Lyle Vanhooten, 81, of Clarence, Mo was struck by Spencer Garmon, 32, of Moberly, Mo on Thursday Morning at 6:54am on December 14. The accident happened on US 63 one-half mile south of Clark, Mo Junction in Randolph County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, Garmon struck Vanhooten and then travelled off the roadway and struck a tree. Garmon was not wearing his seatbelt and received serious injuries. Vanhooten was wearing his seatbelt and no injuries were reported.

Garmon’s 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was towed by Palmatory Recovery and Towing out of Moberly, Mo with extensive damage. Vanhooten drove his 2003 Ford Ranger from the scene with minor damage.

Cpt. Easley #141. Tropper Gipson #1164 assisted with Randolph County Sheriff Department. Garmon was privately transported to the University Hospital in Columbia, Mo by private conveyance.