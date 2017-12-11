Clarence Family Involved In Crash

By Robin Shores

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, on December 10 at 5:04pm, Audrey B Lane, 17, of Macon, Mo was southbound crossing US 36, two miles east of Macon, had pulled into the path of eastbound lane Amber Rufener, 47, of Clarence, Mo. Rufener had two of her minor children with her. Lane was wearing her seatbelt, Rufener was not.

Missouri State Patrol Trooper Halley 652, Macon County Sheriff Department, Macon County Rescue Squad, Macon Rural Fire Department and Macon County Ambulance.