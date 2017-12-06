Win $500 In Clark County Cash!

December is flying by, and you only have until December 15 to register to win $500 Clark County Cash from The Media. To enter, fill out the official entry forms from the newspaper, and drop off at each of the participating merchants.

On December 15, each merchant will draw a winner, and those 12 winners will be entered into a drawing for $500 in Clark County Cash which will be held on December 18.

You must use the official entry form from The Media, or download a free copy here:

WIN $500 CLARK COUNTY CASH

You can also pick up an entry form at The Media. One per person per day.

Enter to win at all of these great local merchants!

