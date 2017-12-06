Clarence Teen Involved In Fatal Crash

By Robin Shores

The South Shelby High School hallways won’t be lit up with McKenzie Craigg’s smile and kind heart today, Wednesday, December 6.

Craigg, 18, from Clarence, Missouri, died after being ejected from a car during a rollover crash, just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, on Highway 36, one mile east of Shelbina, Missouri.

Craigg was a passenger in a car driven by Keith Bond, 23, of Palmyra, Missouri. Bond received moderate injuries, as did another passenger, Donovan Barnes, 19, of Palmyra, Missouri. Both Bond and Barnes were taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Bond traveled off the right side of the roadway where the car overturned.

Craigg was pronounced dead at the scene by Shelby County Coroner, Corey Eagan at 3:42p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Crash Report, Barnes and Craigg were not buckled up. Bond was wearing his seat belt.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Shelbina Police Department, Shelbina Fire and Rescue, and Salt River Ambulance assisted on scene.