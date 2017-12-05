ALICE E. BETH JONES

Alice E. Beth Jones, 58, of Bevier, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2017, at her home.

Alice was born on October 8, 1959, in Moberly, Missouri, the daughter of Lloyd and Marge (Carlstead) Bowen. Alice was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bevier. She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Alice is survived by five children, Carrie Chiarottino and her husband, Jeremy of Bevier, Missouri, Chrissy Graupman and her husband, Dustin of Paris, Missouri, Anthony McGee and his wife, Natalie of Gillette, Wyoming, Jason Morrison and his wife, Megan of Salisbury, Missouri, and Nicole Mason and her husband, Travis of Bevier, Missouri; several grandchildren; Memphis, Gabe, Garet, Chase, Sylvee, Vinae, Levic, Rowen, Alina, Zev and Averlie; one brother, Dicky Bowen and his wife, Lisa of Edina, Missouri; one sister, Georganna Vaughn and her husband, Tim of Bolivar, Missouri; and several nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marge and Bruce Carlstead and Lloyd Bowen.

Memorial services will be on 10:00 am, Friday, December 8, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Bevier, Missouri with Rev. Scott Dalrymple officiating. Private burial of cremains within the Hebron Cemetery at Thomas Hill Lake. Memorials may be made to the family.