BETTY GOODWIN KLOTE

BETTY G. KLOTE

Betty J. (Goodwin) Klote, 85, of Columbia, Missouri passed away December 4, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri.

Mrs. Klote was born December 20, 1931 in Edina, Missouri, to Theresa and Clayton Goodwin. She married Jerry D. Klote on December 26, 1950.

Mrs. Klote was a bookkeeper most all of her life and at one time was a part owner of KWOS Radio Station in Jefferson City, Missouri. After retirement, Betty and Jerry, together with their son Gary and his wife Cathy, started Hickory Hollow Resort in Tightwad, Missouri, where they were well known for their friendly hospitality. Betty loved sewing, flower gardening, painting, jigsaw puzzles and crafts.

She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Clinton, Missouri and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church after she moved to Columbia in 2010.

Mrs. Klote is survived by her three sons, Gary Klote (Cathy) of Warrensburg, Missouri, Mike Klote (Barbara) of Columbia, Missouri, and Pat Klote of Olathe Kansas; seven grandchildren, Scott Klote (Erin) of Rochester, Minnesota, Jamie Klote Fuelling (Joe) of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, Lindsay Klote Shepro (Cory) of Hillsboro Oregon, Daniel Klote of Jefferson City, Missouri, Christopher Klote (Heather) of Columbia, Missouri, Kourtney and Riley Klote of Olathe, Kansas; seven great grandchildren, Bailey and Charlotte Klote of Rochester, Minnesota, Kane, Quentin and Kendall Fuelling of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, Ethan Klote of Jefferson City, Missouri and Lydia Klote of Columbia, Missouri; a brother, Kenneth Goodwin (Marilyn) of Edina, Missouri; and a sister, Reta Smith of Moberly, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Klote; her parents; a brother, Richard Goodwin; and a sister, Lois Ann Rice.

Visitation will be held at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, Missouri, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Englewood Cemetery in Clinton, Missouri.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.vansant-millsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vansant-Mills Funeral Home of Clinton, Missouri.