Kahoka Couple Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Cody B Ridgely, age 39, of Kahoka, Missouri, and Brandi Renee Ridgely, age 43, of Kahoka, Missouri. Cody Ridgely and Brandi Ridgely were arrested on two (2) counts of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

On the evening of November 21, 2017 the Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted by The Missouri State Highway Patrol, North Missouri Drug Task Force, and Kahoka Police Department executed a search warrant at Cody Ridgely and Brandi Ridgely’s residence located at 272 Murphy Street Kahoka, Clark County, Missouri. This was an ongoing investigation by the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The search resulted in the seizure of Methamphetamine, non-prescribed prescription pills, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Ridgely was later arrested on November 30, 2017, in Fort-Madison, Iowa, by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on a Clark County Missouri warrant. Ridgely is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Center awaiting extradition on a $35,000.00 cash only warrant out of Clark County Missouri.

Brandi Ridgely was later arrested on November 30, 2017, in Fort-Madison, Iowa, by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on a Clark County Missouri warrant. Ridgely is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Center awaiting extradition on a $35,000.00 cash only warrant out of Clark County Missouri.

I would like to thank the citizens of this community that are helping with information, to make Clark County a better place to live, raise our children and work.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



Clark County Sheriff

Shawn Webster