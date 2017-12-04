JOAN BALL

Hilda Joan Ball, age 84, of Kahoka, MO died Sunday, November 26, 2017, at the Clark Co. Nursing Home in Kahoka.

Joan was born December 2, 1932 in Medill, MO, a daughter of Ransome M. and Mary Halferty Bartels.

She was married to Edwin M. Ball on October 15, 1951 at the Kahoka Christian Church in Kahoka. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1996.

Survivors include her children, Kaye (Wm. T.) VanVeghten of Amarillo, TX and Larry Ball (Robin Wilson) of Kahoka, MO; five grandchildren: Krystal VanVeghten of Denver, CO, Tobyn (Rene) VanVeghten of San Jose, CA, Amanda Wilson and B.J. Ball, both of Kahoka, Mo and Austin (Randi) Ball of Keokuk, IA; four great-grandchildren: Molly and Gretchen VanVeghten and Kinley and Kade Wilson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Celesta and Harold Gares of Kahoka, MO; a niece, Melody and Bruce Uhlmeyer of Kahoka, MO; as well as cousins and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a nephew, Harlan Gares.

Joan was raised in the Revere area and graduated from Kahoka High School in 1950.

She was a faithful member of the Kahoka Christian Church and served as organist for 50 years. She was well-known for selling Avon in the area which she also did for 50 years, earning life-time membership in the Avon Honor’s Club and an annual award for 39 years for Top Performance in Sales.

Joan enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorial services were held Friday, December 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Pastor Patrick Mutchler and Rev. Jim Campbell officiating. Inurnment followed in the Kahoka Cemetery.

Visitation was held at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Friday with family receiving friends from 1-2 p.m.

Memorials in lieu of flowers were suggested to the Kahoka Christian Church or the Clark Co. Local Cancer Fund.

