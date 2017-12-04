Heartland Resources, Inc. Receives $5,000 Grant From Northeast Power And CoBank

RECEIVES GRANT - Heartland Resources was the recipient of a $5,000 Sharing Success matching grant program check to complete the purchase of a new van. Pictured (left to right) Douglas Aeilts (Northeast Power) and Bob Wallace (Heartland Resources).

Ewing, Mo. (December 4, 2017) – Through the Sharing Success matching grant program, Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative (Northeast Power) and CoBank awarded $5,000 to Heartland Resources, Inc. (Heartland) to complete the purchase of a new van.

Since 2012, Northeast Power and CoBank have partnered on the Sharing Success program to provide a total of $50,000 to non-profit 501(c)(3) entities in northeast Missouri and southeast Iowa.

“Concern for Community is one of the seven guiding principles of cooperatives, and Northeast Power is honored to have the opportunity to support our local communities through CoBank’s Sharing Success matching grant program,” said Douglas Aeilts, CEO and general manager of Northeast Power. “We are thankful for the work Heartland Resources is doing in northeast Missouri and we are happy to support their efforts.”

Heartland provides meals to seniors, 60 years and older, and disabled individuals in Lewis County as well as in-home services for seniors in 5 counties throughout northeast Missouri. The new van will be used to transport meals to area senior centers in addition to homebound individuals in Lewis County.

“The new van was desperately needed,” said Phyllis Smith, nutrition manager for Heartland. “Our clients depend on the hot meals and wellness checks we provide. We drive more than 500 miles a week, so a reliable vehicle is extremely important. This grant money came at the perfect time and it really means a lot to us.”

About Northeast Power - Northeast Power is a not-for-profit transmission electric utility owned by eight member-distribution cooperatives – five located in northeast Missouri and three in southeast Iowa. Northeast Power operates as part of a three-tiered cooperative system. The top tier is made up of the member-distribution cooperatives that distribute electricity directly to the member-consumers. The second tier is made up of regional transmission cooperatives, like Northeast Power, that provide wholesale power and electric transmission services from the generating facilities to the member-distribution cooperatives. The third tier is Associated Electric Cooperative Inc. (Associated) – a cooperative responsible for generation and power procurement. Together with the eight member-distribution cooperatives and Associated, Northeast Power provides safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible energy to approximately 56,000 member-consumers in Missouri and Iowa. Northeast Power is headquartered in Palmyra, Missouri, with a satellite office located near Bloomfield, Iowa. For more information, visit www.northeast-power.coop.

About CoBank - CoBank is a cooperative lending institution that provides loans and other financial services to vital industries throughout rural America, including agribusiness, water, communications and power providers. CoBank is headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, and serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. The Sharing Success matching grant program was launched by CoBank in 2012 as a way to highlight the International Year of Cooperatives. The program was designed to celebrate the vital role cooperatives play in individual communities across the country.