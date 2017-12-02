Shelbina Man Arrested On Sex Charges

As a result of an investigation performed by the Shelbina Police Department, Charles E. Gillette of Shelbina, was arrested on December 1, 2017 for statutory rape 2nd degree, statutory sodomy 2nd degree and incest with a bond of $50,000 cash only.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.
