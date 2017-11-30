Terry Wayne Novinger

Terry Wayne Novinger of Kirksville, MO passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at his home at the age of 70. The son of Orville Wayne and Mary Ellen (Campbell) Novinger he was born at home on September 18, 1947 in Brashear, MO. He went to Normal Mound School through 8th grade. Terry moved around to different schools the last four years due to his dad working various positions in the public school system. He graduated from Brashear High School in 1965. He was united in marriage to Louann Brown at Faith Lutheran Church in Kirksville, MO on August 28, 1965. They moved to Kansas City where Terry attended diesel mechanic school. Upon returning to Kirksville, he worked various jobs. He was then hired at John Deere where he was employed for 18 years. He worked his way up to assistant shop foreman. In February of 1985 he started his own business, Terry Novinger Equipment Repair, that he ran until he retired in 2012.

Terry is survived by his wife, Louann; one son, Barry Novinger and wife Karen of Racine, MN; one daughter, Kimberly Novinger of Trenton, MO; six grandchildren, Zechariah Dallman-Novinger and wife Clarissa, Joshua Novinger, Angelica Novinger, Rebekah Novinger, Josiah Novinger, and Sarah Novinger; one brother, Lane Novinger and wife Mary of Holt Summit, MO; two aunts, Juanita Flynn and husband Bruce of Kirksville and Ann Badders and husband Don of Kincaid, KS; a brother-in-law, Richard Brown and wife Jean of Brashear, MO; a sister-in-law, Linda Hardwick and husband Bill of Russellville, MO; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Terry was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He enjoyed getting together to eat breakfast and drink coffee with friends. He also liked barbecuing, fishing, being outdoors, and watching the birds and squirrels. He always liked getting up early in the morning. He said it was the best part of the day. He took great pride in his business, pleasing his customers and was very thankful for their support. He loved caring for his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He made special memories with his grandchildren and had a nickname for each of them.

Terry began farming with his dad, Wayne, and then later on with his son, Barry. Terry said there was nothing like the smell of fresh plowed ground. He really enjoyed farming. He would work at his day job and then farm into the night. The John Deere 4020 was Terry’s favorite tractor and he owned a 1967 model.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor David Lukefahr and Reverend Darrell Draper officiating. Burial will be at Park View Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Craig Shorten, Willard Colegrove, Bob Barnett, Greg Klokkenga, Randy Shahan, and John Sutter.

Memorials in memory of Terry are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church/School or Hospice of Northeast Missouri.