Shelbina Man Tased, Charged With Resisting And Domestic Assault

By Marlana Smith and Echo Menges

A Shelbina man was arrested for Domestic Assault – 2nd degree and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

According to information released by the Shelbina Police Department on Wednesday, November 15, at approximately 2:00 p.m. the SPD was called to 502 South Center Street in reference to a report of a domestic assault and possible overdose.

Guy Sheldon Large, 38, Shelbina, was subdued with a taser and transported by ambulance to a hospital including possible overdose. Large was released pending an issuance of a warrant.

On Monday, November 20, a Shelby County warrant was issued for Large on the charges of Domestic Assault – 2nd degree and resisting arrest with bond set at $10,000 cash only. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 28, on the above referenced warrant and is currently being held in the Shelby County jail.

According to court documents, Large’s arraignment is scheduled for December 1, at 10:00 a.m. before Shelby County Associate Circuit Judge Mike Greenwell.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told the Shelby County Herald they did not have a mug shot of Large, who is in their custody.