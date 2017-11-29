MSHP Arrests Seven On Possession Charges

According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol seven people were recently arrested for possession charges.

On November 24, 2017, at 1:44 p.m., 23 year-old Christopher R. Janssen of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested in Lewis County, Missouri, for 1) Possession of drug paraphernalia 2) Possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana 3) speeding and was taken to Lewis County Jail and then released.

On November 25, 2017, at 11:20 p.m., 19 year-old Brock K Hirn of Normal, Illinois,s was arrested in Lewis County, Missouri, for 1) Possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana 2) Possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Lewis County Jail and released.

On November 27, 2017, at 2:54 p.m., 19 year-old Raymond Q. Thomas of Garland, Texas was arrested in Lewis County, Missouri, for 1) Possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana 2) Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and released.

On November 27, 2017, at 2:54 p.m., 19 year-old Devin D. Smith of Mansfield, Texas was arrested in Lewis County, Missouri, for 1) Possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana 2) Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and released.

On November 27, 2017 at 2:55 p.m., 19 year-old Kylan T. Williamson, of Ocoee, Florida, was arrested in Lewis County, Missouri, for 1) Possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana 2) Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia 3) No seat belt. He was taken to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and released.

On November 27, 2017, at 2:55 p.m., 19 year-old Erika R. Allison of Middletown, Missouri, was arrested in Lewis County, Missouri, for 1) Possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana prior offender 2) Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia prior offender 3) No seat belt. She was taken to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and released.

On November 27, 2017, at 9:55 p.m., 18 year-old Madison S. Walker of Maywood, Missouri, was arrested in Marion County, Missouri, for 1) Possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana 2) Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia prior offender 3) Speed. She was taken to the Marion County Sheriff's Office and released.

The charges for which those listed above have been arrested are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt.