LCSO Reports Three Arrests

Ewing Man Arrested For Resisting Lawful Stop

CURTIS R. ROBBINS

According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office on November 25, 2017, Curtis R. Robbins, age 37, of Ewing, Missouri was arrested on one count of resisting a lawful stop, a class A misdemeanor. Robbins was traveling on State Highway J when a deputy spotted him. Knowing that Robbins was wanted on various Lewis County Warrants, and prior warrants for failure to appear, the officer attempted to execute a traffic stop. Robbins attempted to flee but, after a short pursuit, was stopped and arrested.

Mr. Robbins remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $2500 cash only bond for the new offense.

Two Arrested For Possession

DAVID M. BUTLER

According to the LCSO on November 23, 2017, David M. Butler, age 54, of La Grange, Missouri was arrested on one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a class D felony. Members of the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol went to 32811 Willow Street, La Grange, Missouri regarding a citizen complaint. While at the residence, law enforcement located several drug related items. Butler was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

A second subject, Matthew Porter, age 39, of Quincy, Illinois was arrested for possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. He was released after being issued a summons.

Mr. Butler remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail, in lieu of a $10,000 cash only bond.