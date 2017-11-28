Win $500 in Clark County Cash

Visit these Clark County businesses for your chance to win $500 in Clark County Cash!

Register to win at each participating business before Friday, December 15.

On Friday, December 15, each business will draw a winner of their prize.
On Monday, December 18, those 11 winners will be entered into the grand prize drawing for $500 Clark County Cash to be awarded by The Media.

To enter, you MUST use the forms from the newspaper,
or pick up an official copy at The Media (one per person per day),
or download the forms from our website at www.nemonews.net.

No purchase is necessary to enter any of the drawings, but you must use the form from The Media or an official copy.

 

