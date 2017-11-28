Shelbyville Man Dies In Head-on Collison

By Marlana Smith

A Shelbyville man died after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Monday, November 27, at 5:17 p.m., five miles east of Macon on US 36 west.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Albin Covington, 84, Shelbyville, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S10, as he traveled eastbound in the westbound lane and struck a 2006 Dodge Caravan, westbound, driven by Katelyn M Sizemore, 17, Clarence.

Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.

Covington was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon and later prounounced dead by Dr.Keller at 6:54 p.m.

Sizemore was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital, Macon, then by Air Evac to the University of Columbia with serious injuries.

The MSHP was assisted by Macon County Sheriffs Department, Macon County Rural Fire, Macon County EMS, and Macon County First Responders.