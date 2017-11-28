Missouri Granted REAL ID Extension

Missouri Granted REAL ID Extension

Airline Travelers and Visitors to Federal Installations Will Still Be Able to Use Their Current State-Issued Identification Cards

   JEFFERSON CITY – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has granted Missouri an extension through Oct. 10, 2018, to satisfy requirements of the REAL ID Act and its regulations. During this extension, federal agencies may accept Missouri-issued driver licenses and identification cards for official purposes, including air travel.

“I am pleased DHS has recognized the State’s efforts on this issue,” said Joel Walters, director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, the state agency that oversees the issuance of driver licenses. “With this extension, Missourians will not be inconvenienced while we continue our work to improve state-issued identification.”

