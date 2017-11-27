Sunday Morning Accident In Clark County Kills Keokuk Teen, Injures Three Others

A 17-year-old from Keokuk died and three others were seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Clark County Sunday morning, November 26.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Meechele Page, 17, of Keokuk, IA, was pronounced dead at the scene by Clark County coroner Ed Wilson. The accident took place four miles northwest of Wayland, on County Road 201, at about 4:20am.

According to the report, Matthew Lefler, 20, of Donaldson, IA, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo southbound on Country Road 201, which ran off the road, struck a tree and caught fire. Also injured in the accident were Calista Ortiz, 17, of Keokuk and Monique Baldridge of Warsaw, IL.

Lefler and Ortiz were transported to Blessing Hospital by Air Evac, and Baldridge was taken to Blessing via Clark County ambulance.

The accident was investigated by the MSHP, assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Rescue, Clark County Ambulance and the Wayland Fire Department.