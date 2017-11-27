Kevin Scott Wheeler, age 55, of Genoa, WV, died unexpectedly Thursday, November 23, 2017 in the emergency room of Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk, IA.

He was born June 1, 1962 in Pekin, IL, the oldest son of James Roy and Rebecca Lynn Kull Wheeler.

Kevin attended Clark Co. R-1 Schools and completed his G.E.D. in 1980.

He was an over-the-road truck driver and knew every road in the United States and could always tell you the best roads to reach your destination.

On July 22, 2005 he was united in marriage to Dale Jean Yoho in Keokuk, IA. She survives.

In addition, he is survived by a step-son, Brian Downey of West Virginia; a granddaughter, Fallon Downey of West Virginia; three brothers, Ragan (Polly) Wheeler of Williamstown, MO, Ron (Lisa) Wheeler of Muscle Shoals, AL and Rick Wheeler of Washington, IA; one sister, Sonya (Dave) Platt of Quincy, IL; aunts and uncles: Doyle and Valerie Wheeler of Walnut Valley, AR and Dale and Mary Whitaker of Mackinaw, IL; nephews: Jake, Keagan, and Logan Wheeler, Jim and Stephen Shy, and Clint Terry; nieces: Amber Stevens, Brandi Nelson, Tressa Jackson, Anna Logsdon, Lynette Moore, Kelly Wheeler and Cris Jones; as well as cousins and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Kevin was a very talented musician and loved to sing and play his guitar. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his beloved Blue Heeler “kids”.

Kevin was entrusted to the care of Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka for cremation. There are no services scheduled at this time.

Contributions may be made to his wife to cover expenses.

