ICA FELDKAMP

Ica L. Feldkamp, 96 of rural Canton, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 23, 2017 at the Knox County Nursing Home at Edina, Missouri.

The daughter of Delmar and Ivy (Hamilton) Adams was born on August 7, 1921 in rural Lewistown, Missouri.

She was united in marriage to Harry Charles Feldkamp on April 6, 1946 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in La Grange, Mo. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2002.

Ica was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in La Grange, Missouri. She worked outside the home a few years, but the majority of her career was babysitting and taking care of children at her home.

She is survived by four sons, David Feldkamp of Canton, Mo., Neal Feldkamp of Lewistown, Mo., Charles (Pat) Feldkamp of Ewing, Mo. and Rob (Jill) Feldkamp of Ewing, Mo.; four grandchildren, Kirby (Amy) Feldkamp of Maywood, Mo., Angie (Bryan) Jennings of Ewing, Mo., Kendall (Trista) Feldkamp of La Grange, Mo. and Kendra (Curt) Meany of Ewing, Mo.; a step-granddaughter, Christa (David) Culp of Charleston, South Carolina; eight great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Walter Adams of Lewistown, Mo. and Norman Adams of Canton, Mo.; and several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, Miriam Feldkamp, two step-grandchildren, Anita Reinberg and Randy Thomas, and a sister, Catherine Bringer.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in La Grange, Missouri with Rev. Jacob Hercamp officiating. Burial will be in the Lewistown Cemetery at Lewistown, Missouri.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 5 until 7 PM at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or St. Peter’s Ladies Aid.

Pallbearers: Kirby Feldkamp, Kendall Feldkamp, Gary Feldkamp, Monty Bringer, Jon Adams and Dale Adams.