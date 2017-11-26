Montrose Man Arrested In Stolen Car, Drugs Found

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Jacob Dustin Mills, age 31of Montrose, Lee County, Iowa. Mills was arrested on four (4) felonies; Tampering with a motor vehicle 1st degree, Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), felony paraphernalia and possession of stolen tools.

On November 24, 2017, at 10:49 a.m. a Deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office made a routine traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Jacob Dustin Mills. While checking the vehicle registration, the Clark County Dispatch Center discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from Keokuk Iowa during the morning of November 24, 2017.

Prior to arresting Mills two (2) Methamphetamine pipes and a clear bag containing Methamphetamine was located on Mills person.

Mills was placed under arrest at 11:02 a.m. and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. Mills was booked in to the Clark County Detention Center on a 24 hour investigative hold, pending formal charges, in both Missouri and Iowa.

The vehicle was impounded by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office after being towed by Brewer and Son’s. During an inventory search of the vehicle several stolen tools were located in the stolen vehicle.

Clark County Sheriff'

Shawn Webster