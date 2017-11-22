Heating Costs To Spike

By Mike Scott

NEMOnews Media Group.

Get ready to pay more if you use natural gas to heat your home.

Northeast Missouri residents should expect to see a spike in the cost of heating their homes in the coming weeks. According to a press release from the Missouri Public Service Commission the PSC has approved a 21% increase for Liberty Utilities residential natural gas customers living in Clark, Lewis, Knox, Ralls and Scotland Counties. The cost per 100 cubic feet of natural gas will increase from approximately 43 cents to 52 cents.

In Macon, Adair and Schuyler Counties, the rate will increase from approximately 53 cents per 100 cubic feet to about 64 cents per 100 cubic feet, also an increase of 21%.

Some southeast Missouri residents will see their rates increase by 90 percent, from 29 cents per 100 cubic feet to 55 cents per 100 cubic feet, while in the western Missouri counties of Bates, Cass, Henry and St. Clair, rates will drop almost 20 percent to 38 cents per 100 cubic feet.

The Media, The Edina Sentinel and NEMOnews.net are working on this developing story, and will have more information on how this will impact you in next week’s newspapers.