MARY ILENE BALDWIN

Mary "Ilene" (Cody) Baldwin, 86, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017 at her home under Hospice care and with family by her side.

Ilene was born June 1, 1931 in Millard, Missouri, the daughter of the late Charles Warren and Dorsie (Wolf) Cody. She had a twin sister Arlene with whom she had a special bond. On August 20, 1950 at her parent's home in Millard, Missouri, she was united in marriage to James Russell Baldwin and to this union two children were born, Anna Lou Pisano (and friend, Fred Petricone) of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Mary Jane (Bob) Kiefer of Kirksville, Missouri.

Also surviving are Ilene's grandchildren, Bill (Marisa) Pisano Jr. of Manchester, Maryland, Jon (Stacey) Pisano of Pasadena, Maryland, Ben (Erin) Kiefer of Bentonville, Arkansas, Megan (Joel) Western of Edina, Missouri, and Ashley (Kyle) Shaw of Cave Springs, Arkansas; her great-grandchildren, Greyson Shaw, Bryant and Marli Western, Kyle, Austin and T.J. Kiefer, Brianna and Braddox Pisano, Gino and Livianna Pisano, and several nephews and nieces.

Ilene was preceded in death by her husband Jim after sixty-one years of marriage on August 23, 2011, her twin sister, Arlene Crowder, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gail and Jolene Cody and Clyde and Bea Cody, son-in-law, Bill Pisano, two nephews, Larry and Garry Crowder and several aunts and uncles.

Ilene graduated with the Kirksville High School Class of 1949. She was very well known in the community as she worked at Hy-Vee Food Store for 32 years until retiring in 1994. She shared many stories with family and friends of her time at Hy-Vee and some of her very special co-workers that she never forgot and many of them have not forgotten her, especially those who bagged for her! They fondly remember her for making them do it the right way! She enjoyed the monthly retirees' breakfast with her former co-workers and her weekly coffee fellowship with her church family. She loved gardening, baking, cooking, fishing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was happiest when she had family around and loved hearing them laugh and share stories. Her huge garden was her passion. While picking green beans, strawberries, pulling corn, digging potatoes, and canning seemed like a chore for many, she loved these tasks and loved sharing her harvest with family and friends; however, when they moved to Kirksville she had to give that up and she missed it dearly.

Family and friends will remember Ilene for her famous fried chicken, Angel Food Cake, Italian Cream Cake and Red Velvet Cake. Last year the family celebrated her 85th birthday by publishing a cookbook with her favorite recipes. She looked forward to her Sunday evening drives with family, taking her back to childhood places, watching crops grow, and looking for wildlife. Her passing will leave a huge void in the lives of many, but the memories of her will remain in many hearts forever!!

Ilene was a member of the First Christian Church of Kirksville.

Public visitation will be held Friday, November 24, 2017, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Jim Pitney and Janice Legg officiating and music selections "Beyond the Sunset" and "One Day At A Time" provided by Dwight Buckingham accompanied by Christine Erkinson.

Interment will follow the service at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, with Bill Pisano Jr., Jon Pisano, Ben Kiefer, Joel Western, Kyle Shaw, Steve Cody and Greg Cody as pallbearers and Allen Fitzgerald, Clyde Motter, Eldon Hays, Gladden Dye, Don B. Dye, Bob Dye, and Porter Lee Baldwin as honorary pallbearers.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ilene Baldwin may be made to First Christian Church or to Hospice of Northeast Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.