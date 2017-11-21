Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Recent Arrests

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Press Release - Recent Arrests

Submitted by Sheriff Robert Becker

Andrew Shultz, 25, of LaBelle, was arrested on Saturday, October 28, 2017, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Edina. Shultz was cited and released. Formal charges are pending.

Tyler Bartz, 30, of Knox City, was arrested on Monday, November 6, 2017, on a Knox County warrant for failure to appear in court for drug charges and an Adair County warrant by the Edina Police Department in rural Edina.

Kendyll Johnson, 19, of Novelty, was arrested on Saturday, November 11, 2017, for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia by the KCSO in Edina. Johnson was taken to the Clark County Jail and has since been released on bond.

William Pflum, 38, of Kirksville, was arrested on Monday, November 13, 2017, on a Knox County warrant for a violation of an order of protection. Pflum was arrested in Kirksville. He was taken to the Clark County Jail and since been released on bond.

Joshua Murr, 36, of Edina, was arrested on Monday, November 13, 2017, on a Knox County warrant for failure to obey and judge’s order. Murr was arrested in Kirksville by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Clark County County Jail. He is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond.

Anthony May, 31, of Arnold, MO, was arrested on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. May was cited and released with a summons to appear in court.

Amanda Brown, 28, of Edina, was arrested in the early morning hours on Saturday, November 18, 2017, for assault in the fourth degree special victims law enforcement officer and resisting arrest by the Edina Police Department. Brown was detained at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office until she was released to a member of her family.

Joseph E. Christman, 44, of Mound City, MO, was arrested on Tuesday morning, November 21, 2017, by the KCSO for a warrant out of Brookfield, MO, for driving while revoked/suspended first offence. Christman posted a $147 cash bond and was released.

Julie Green, 32, of Brashear, was arrested on Tuesday morning, November 21, for contempt of court before Judge Fred L. Westhoff at the Knox County Courthouse by the KCSO. Green posted a $500 bond and she was released.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.