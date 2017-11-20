Clarence Man Arrested On Arson Charges

A Clarence, Mo man has now been arrested for purposely setting fire to the home he currently was living in.

Clarence Police Department Chief Raymond Barton confirmed with The Clarence Courier the arrest of 55-year-old George Gale for second degree arson in relation to a Monday morning, November 20, structure fire at his home he lived in, owned by Donald Simpson of Paris, Mo, at 400 West Walnut Street in Clarence, Mo.

Chief Barton said, “Gale told officers he set fire to a pile of items he had soaked in lighter fluid in the middle of the house, and escaped through a window.”

Gale is on 24-hour hold in the Shelby County Jail. Authorities are seeking a charge of Second-Degree Arson against the suspect.

Clarence Fire Chief Bill Hall said, “The home was engulfed in flames within minutes. Within approximately 30 minutes, only a shell of the home remained. The strong winds caused flames to quickly engulf the home. It put fuel into the fire with all the wind we had.”