VIVIAN A. (LEAR) GIBBS

VIVIAN A. GIBBS

Vivian Adeline Gibbs, age 103, of Bakersfield, California, formerly of rural Hurdland, Missouri, and Donna Texas, passed away Monday, November 13, 2017, in Bakersfield, California. She was fairly active up until her death, residing in a senior living center the last four years.

Vivian was born April 13, 1914, in Shelby County, Missouri, the daughter of Robert and Olga Babb Lear. She was united in marriage to Orval Roland Gibbs on July 30, 1933, at Palmyra, Missouri, and preceded her in death on January 24, 1997. Vivian was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother Charles Victor Lear.

Surviving are three sons, Richard Lee Gibbs and wife, Charlotte, of Santa Maria California, Robert Allen Gibbs and wife, Stephenie, of Sarasota, Florida, Jerry Wayne Gibbs and wife, Stacey, of Park City, Utah; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. One grandson, Todd (Teri) and family live locally in Greentop, Missouri.

Vivian received her education in Shelby County, Missouri, and Grinnell, Iowa. She and her husband were engaged in farming in Southeast Iowa before moving to a farm south of Hurdland, Missouri, in 1962.

Besides working on the farm she was an avid gardener and devoted mother active in the PTA and Cub Scouts when the boys were young, The couple loved camping and traveling the country coast to coast first traveling to Yellowstone and the West in the mid-50s. They also traveled throughout Mexico and visited Hawaii multiple times. Her last trips were a cruise to Alaska and family reunions in Yosemite and Arches National Parks and Las Vegas.

The Reverend Reese Blaine will officiate for the Graveside Services on Monday, November 20, 2017, in the Locust Hill Cemetery west of Novelty, Missouri, with family and friends as casket bearers.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

A simple memorial service was held in California, for the numerous family members there.

Memorials are suggested to the Locust Hill Community Church. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537