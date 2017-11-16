ROY W. CLAY

Roy William Clay, age 83, of LaBelle, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. He was born September 8, 1934, in Lewis County, Missouri, the son of Robert Roy and Cora Ann Manley Clay. He was united in marriage to Ella Virginia Clay of May 26, 1985 at LaBelle, Missouri.

Roy lived all his life in LaBelle, Missouri, where he received his education. He was employed as a truck driver for various companies including Phillip Ross in LaBelle, Missouri, Thompson Trucking and Trinity Industries both of Quincy, IL. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, Bar-B-Qing, gardening and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in LaBelle, MO.

Surviving are his wife, Ella Clay of LaBelle, MO; eight children, Marsha Clay, Tamera Starks, Carlotta Clay and Mark Anthony Clay all of Quincy, IL, Jessie (Will) Shorter of Davenport, IA, Lacora Clay of Kirksville, MO, Kara Clay (Cory) Tournear of LaBelle, MO, and Krystal Clay of Kirksville, MO; one brother, Arthur (Susan) Clay of Quincy, IL; one sister, Louella (John) Johnson of Quincy, IL; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Zonia Clay and Diane Clay of LaBelle, MO; one aunt, Veda Stewart of Ft. Madison, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 12 noon Saturday, November 18, 2017, in the LaBelle Cemetery. Reverend James Salter and Reverend John Mims will officiate the services.

Casket bearers will be Wilbert Clay, Robert Clay, Jeremy Anderson, Shandall Hickman, Jason Tipsord and Gerricko Clay.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017, from 10 a.m. till time of graveside service at 12 noon in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, MO.

Memorials are suggested to, The Family to be designated later. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO 63447.