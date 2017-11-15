Hilbert Dean Gares, 89, Monroe City, MO. passed away November 7, 2017 at his home. Hilbert was born November 24, 1927 near Anson, MO., the son of George W. and Julia H. Nixon Gares. He graduated from Kahoka High School in 1945 and served in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948.

Hilbert was an active member of the Monroe City United Methodist Church for 58 years. He served on the Sheltered Workshop board, was a 4-H Leader, and an avid Panther fan. You could always find him at any activity that his grandchildren were participating in. Hilbert was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He worked for Surge Dairy Equipment, Kuhlman Diecasting, Farmer’s Elevator, and Quinn Farm Supply.

On April 23, 1949 Hilbert married Laneta Eileen Blum, in Kahoka, MO. They were parents of five children. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sons; David and Dennis (twins), and Mark, sister Velda Zollars, and great grandson Carter Lynn Adams, and brother-in-law Donald Vilbert.

Survivors include his wife Laneta, of 68 ½ years, two children; Alan (Vickie) Gares of Hartsburg, MO.; Joyce Adams of Monroe City, MO. and daughter-in-law Diane Kendrick (Bob) of Monroe City, MO. Nine grandchildren: Jeff (Emily) Gares of Monroe City, Kip (Sarah) Kendrick of Columbia, MO., Shayla (Bill) Roop of Columbia, MO., Mark Gares of Hartsburg, MO., Derrick (Kendra) Adams of Monroe City, Chris (Veronica) Gares of Ashland, MO., Meghan Kendrick of St. Louis, MO., Ashley (Will) Hays of Monroe City, Tyler (Kyley) Adams of Monroe City, and Corey (Michelle) Benke of Ashland, MO. Sixteen great-grandchildren: Maddy, Mari, Sophie, and Sylvie Gares, Abram Kendrick, Dylan, Blake, and Dawson Roop, Cadence and Cora Adams, Lucia and Landry Gares, Bailee Hays, and Lily, Benson, and Henry Benke. He was anxiously awaiting the arrival of two more great-grandchildren in March. Also survived by one sister Lola I. Gares, two brothers Harold (Celesta) Gares, Clifford (Lola) Gares of Kahoka, Mo. and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the MC United Methodist Church or the Monroe County Cancer Supporters. Visitation was held Thursday, November 9th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Garner Funeral Home, Monroe City, MO. Funeral services were at 10:00am on Friday, November, 10th at the MC United Methodist Church with burial to follow at St. Jude’s Cemetery. Pallbearers were grandsons Jeff Gares, Kip Kendrick, Mark Gares, Derrick Adams, Chris Gares, and Tyler Adams. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri.