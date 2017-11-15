EMMA P. (CROUSE) CYPERT

EMMA P. CYPERT

Emma Pearl Cypert, 96, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:45 a.m., Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Arch United Methodist Church in Hannibal, Missouri, with Pastor David Scott officiating. Friends and family are invited to Emma’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 a.m., until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Edina, Missouri, with Becker Spaun, Larry Mack, Curt Cunningham, Buddy Talton, Steve Crouse and Danny Oakley serving as pallbearers.

The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.

Emma was born February 14, 1921, in Strathmore, California to Ed Calvin and Nellie Eve Hodges Crouse.

She was married to Ewel Cypert on January 7, 1943 in Porterville, California. He preceded her in death on September 19, 1988.

Survivors include four children, Thomas E. Cypert of Hannibal, MO, Alan D. Cypert (Esther) of Melrose, IA, Kathy R. Parrish (Lester) of Hannibal, MO, and Peg Folta (Jim) of Livermore, CA; seven grandchildren, Shirley Gregory (Jim), Jamie Carter (Stanley), Quinten Garr (Cathy), Jason Parrish (Julie), Chad Parrish (Amanda), Emma Folta and Haley Folta; and six great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Benjamin, Zachary, Evan, Eli, Emmie and Randie; one great-great grandchild, Addie; and several nieces and nephews.

Emma is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Maynard Crouse, Eddie Crouse and two sisters, Laverne Rieken and Maxine Watson.

Professionally Emma worked as a quality assurance inspector for Hollister, Inc. in Kirksville, MO for many years.

Away from work family was at the center of Emma’s life. She was an exceptional mother and grandmother, often travelling long distances just to spend time with her family. A wonderful baker, Emma made the best apple and cherry pies and hot rolls. Gardening and caring for her flowers were also pastimes that Emma enjoyed. Card playing with friends was an activity that Emma always loved. Emma loved to watch the St. Louis Cardinals and even cheered the Cardinals to victory in game seven of their 2011 World Series victory.

Emma was a longtime member of Arch United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

