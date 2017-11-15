Miss Clark County Scholarship Pageants Seek Interested Young Women

The Miss Clark County Scholarship Pageant board is looking for girls interested in competing in The Miss Clark County, Miss Northeast Missouri, and Miss Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageants. The scholarship competition will take place on February 17, 2018, in the Edna L. Seyb Auditorium in the Clark County Middle School.

Miss Clark County will be selected from participants living in Clark County. The Miss Northeast Missouri crown will be available to young women from anywhere in Missouri.

To be eligible, a young woman must be between the ages of 17 – 24 and a high school graduate by the time of the state competition in June of 2018. She must be a resident of the state of Missouri or be a full time college student in the state (a minimum 12-hour class load).

The Miss Clark County and Miss Northeast Missouri participants will compete in several areas. They are interview, talent, swimsuit, evening wear, and on-stage question.

Girls interested in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen program must be between the ages of 13 and 17 years old. The Outstanding Teen program is designed to encourage and reward the talent, communication skills, community service, and academic achievements of the participants.

Any girl interested is encouraged to e-mail the Miss Clark County board at missclarkcountymo@gmail.com for more information. They may also contact Jessica Pitford.