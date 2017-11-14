Maxine "Mac" Mae Prisner, 84, of Palmyra, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, November 17, at the Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Pastor Bruce Williard will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra.

Friends and family are invited to Maxine's Life Celebration at a visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Thursday, November 16, at the Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel.

Mrs. Prisner was born July 25,1933, in Paloma, IL to Jessie James and Ola Tina Hibbert Tournear.

She was married to Chester Prisner on August 1973 in Taylor, MO. He survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Kathy Lewis, Palmyra, MO; three sons, Jim Crooks, Clayton, IL; Donnie Crooks, Palmyra, MO; Cameron Prisner (Holly), Nelsonville, MO; two step sons, David Prisner, Canton, MO; Danny Prisner, LaGrange, MO; two step daughters, Dawn Berghager (Craig), Lathrop, MO; Debbie Cottrell (Renzie), Monticello, MO; one brother, Charles Tournear (Charlotte), LaGrange, MO; one sister, Arlene Cecil, Quincy, IL, 16 grandchildren

14 great grandchildren and numerous extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, David Crooks, and two sisters, Marjorie Shafer and Caroline Clow.

Maxine worked manufacturing cable harnesses for Harris Broadcast for 23 years. Maxine loved her family with all her heart. She loved any place she was, as long as it was with her beloved husband, Chester. Mac, as her friends called her, enjoyed quilting, working in her memorial garden, and cooking. She made the best noodles, fresh apple cake, and just about anything a person could cook.

She was an excellent housekeeper. She enjoyed feeding birds, but her favorite birds were red Cardinals, wrens and Blue birds. Maxine also enjoyed going to horse and mule shows with Chester and her son, Cameron. In years gone by she and Chester were avid trap shooters. Home was truly where her heart was, but she also frequented The Golden Corral, fish fries, pancake suppers and the Fall Creek auctions.

Maxine will always be remembered by family and friends for her honesty, dedication, loyalty and her big heart. She will be forever missed by many, especially her family.

She was Baptist by faith.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's choice.