CHARLOTTE MINER

Mrs. Charlotte Ann Miner, age 77, of Donna, Texas, formerly of La Grange, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas.

She was born May 5, 1940 in La Grange, Missouri, a daughter of Roy and Adabel Job McDowell. She married Stanley Junior Miner on June 27, 1959 at the First Baptist Church in La Grange, MO. He survives.

Charlotte has been a member of the First Baptist Church in La Grange since 1950. She graduated from La Grange High School in 1958 and also from Air Line Training School in Kansas City, MO in 1959. She was employed by North Central Air Line in Chicago, IL for a short time and later, worked at Motorola in Quincy. She and Junior moved to Davenport, IA in 1965 where she worked at Oscar Mayer for 17 years.

After retirement, they traveled thru the west and southwest states during the winter months for 9 years. They became permanent residents of Donna, TX in 1997, traveling back to Northeast Missouri for summer months. While in Donna she became involved and supported the music jams at Big Valley Trailer Park where they lived. She also enjoyed sewing, yard work, yard sales, and visiting with friends, family and especially her two grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Junior Miner of Donna, TX; a son, Roy Dennis Miner of Halethorpe, MD; two daughters, Susan Janene (Frank) Brown of Donna, TX and Laura Beth (Sebastian) Scalora of Wethersfield, CT; two brothers, Stephen Kent (Linda) McDowell of New London, MO and Bradley Neal (Debbie) McDowell of West Burlington, IA; two sisters, Myna Arlene Hoteling of La Grange and Marsha Jo (Nicholas) White of Davenport, IA; two grandchildren, Jason Antonia Scalora of Weathersfield, CT and Cassandra Rene Scalora of Weathersfield, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers in law.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in La Grange with Rev. Dan Steinbeck officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in La Grange.

Pallbearers will be: Jason Scalora, Cassandra Scalora, Sebby Scalora, Frank Brown, Jordan McDowell and Caleb McDowell

Music: Beulahland & Will the Circle be Unbroken