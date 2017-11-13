David Lyle Stone, known to some as “RAT”, age 65 of Steffenville, Missouri after a long struggle with his health passed away November 11, 2017 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

David was born November 9th, 1952 in Quincy. He was the first-born son of Jesse (Junior) and Betty (Noble) Stone. He married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Yvonne (Ritter) on May 26, 1973 in Steffenville, MO. She survives.

David graduated from LaBelle High School in May of 1970.

David had a deep love for his family and friends. They all held a special place deep down in his heart. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting, wood working and camping. David was employed by Gardner Denver in Quincy until he opened his own business, Dave’s Outdoor Equipment in Lewistown. He retired in 2009 due to his health.

Survivors in addition to his wife Yvonne of 44 years include his son, David Jason and wife, Amanda Stone of Steffenville, two grandsons, Tanner and Tucker Stone of Steffenville; Parents, Junior and Betty Stone of Steffenville; one brother, Philip Stone and wife Diane of Steffenville; Nephews, Ryan Stone and wife Autumn of Steffenville, Jesse Ritter and wife Lyann of Higbee; Nieces, Shelly Kraemer and husband Drew of Quincy, Shannon Stone and fiancé Doug Lewis of Quincy. Several great nieces and nephews.

David’s wishes were cremation with no services.

There will be a celebration of Life visitation starting at noon on Saturday, November 18th with a short service at 2:00 PM by Pastor Ted and additional visitation after services. All services will be held at his home in Steffenville, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to Steffenville Cemetery in memory of David. Memorials may be left at or mailed to the Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts. To keep on going since you’re gone is the hardest thing we’ve ever done. I will wear a mask from day to day and try to cope in our own way ‘til we meet again.