Watch the Veteran’s Day Ceremony Featuring Former Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer at the Knox County R-1 School District – VIDEO

The Knox County R-1 School District has continued the annual tradition of inviting local veterans to breakfast and a special ceremony in their honor. This year, the featured speaker was Robert Speer, former Acting Secretary of the Army (January-July 2017). State Representative Craig Redmon also spoke during the ceremony and Lt. Colonel (Retired) Keith Gudehus served as the Master of Ceremonies.

Knox County Elementary School students sang and the Knox County High School Band played patriotic selections during the ceremony, and a video thanking local veterans for their service was created by elementary, middle and high school students.

The ceremony ended with a "mail call", during which every veteran in attendance was given a letter written by a KCR-1 student. The final element of the ceremony was the playing of TAPS by Music Teacher Matt Rayl.

The full video is included below.