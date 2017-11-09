Apple Distinguished School Recognition in Northeast Missouri – Behind the Scenes Interviews VIDEO

Behind the scenes video of interviews by Jacqueline Schutte (KTVO), Nicholas Stewart (KHQA) and Echo Menges (The Edina Sentinel/nemonews.net) with KCR-1 Superintendent Andy Turgeon, and students Natalie Clark and Laura Mayer following Apple representatives' announcement the Knox County R-1 School District is an Apple Distinguished School on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Read more below.

Knox County R-1 Named Apple Distinguished School - Edina, MO – Knox County R-1 School District is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2017 through 2019 for its student learning transformation with iPads.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence that use Apple products to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching, and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment.

“The traditional way of teaching does not mirror the future; therefore, we have to continually think outside the box. The selection of Knox County R-1 School District and an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success as an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic accomplishment. We are focused on your ‘why’, which is Connecting Adaptive Learners with Future Opportunities,” Andy Turgeon, KCR-1 Superintendent. “With every student having their own iPad we are able to ensure that students are exposed to innovation, allowed to grow at their own pace, provided with relevant learning, which increases engagement, given unique learning opportunities, and given world access beyond the four walls of the classroom.”

The KCR-1 School District is located in the center of Knox County, MO, and serves approximately 500 students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. The district consists of a connected elementary school, middle school and high school all housed on the same campus.